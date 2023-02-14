Man, 24, charged in stabbing death of mother

Police charged a son in the stabbing death of his mother.

On Monday, February 13, at 10:57 a.m., officers responded to the Regency Apartments in the 9800 block of Shallow Creek Lp near Manassas (20109) to investigate a stabbing.

A bystander initially contacted police to report an adult woman, later identified as the victim, who was outside the complex and appeared to be injured. Additional information was received that indicated the victim was involved in a dispute with another man.

When officers arrived, they located the victim alone, in front of an apartment building, suffering from a stab wound to the neck.

Due to the unknown whereabouts of the suspect, officers used a portable stretcher to move the victim to a safer location. They provided immediate first aid until fire and rescue crews arrived. They took the victim, a 48-year-old Jennifer Nicole Marshall, to an area hospital, where she died.

Police checked an apartment where they found information about their suspect, identified as the victim’s son.

As the investigation progressed, a witness reportedly observed the suspect walking along the train tracks near Bristow Road. Officers converged on the area and located the suspect, who would not initially acknowledge them.

The suspect continued walking along the tracks as officers followed. Officers eventually convinced him to stop near the 10800 block of Bristow Road, where he was taken into custody.

The suspect was not injured.

Arrested on February 13: