1 dead, 1 charged in crash near Gainesville

A Prince William County man is dead, and another faces charges after a crash this morning.

At 6:13 a.m., investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to Sudley Road and Stepney Drive near Gainesville to investigate a crash.

The driver of a 2019 Cadillac XT4 was making a left turn from Stepney Drive onto Sudley Road when the vehicle entered the path of a 1998 Toyota Corolla that was traveling west on Sudley Road.

The driver of the Corolla attempted to avoid a collision and sideswiped the Cadillac. The collision caused the Corolla to rotate before being struck by a 2008 Toyota Yaris that was traveling east on Sudley Road. The driver of the Corolla was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

The driver of the Yaris was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Cadillac was found at fault in the collision and cited.

The driver and a passenger in the Cadillac were not injured.

Charged on February 13:

The driver of the Cadillac XT4 was identified as Paul Leon REECE, 87, of 4511 Sanders Ln in Gainesville

Charged with failure to stop or yield before entering highway

Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on Court Summons

Identified: