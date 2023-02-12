United Bank near Dumfries robbed Saturday morning

Police are searching for the man who robbed a United Bank near Dumfries.

On Saturday, February 11, at 10:10 a.m., officers responded to the United Bank located at 17054 Richmond Highway to investigate a robbery.

Police said a man entered the bank and passed a note to the teller. The note implied the suspect was armed and demanded money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank on foot towards Allerton Court. No firearm was seen, and no injuries were reported.

A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspect, who was not located. Investigators are asking anyone who may have information helpful to the investigation to contact police.

Suspect Description: