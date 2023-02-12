Sheriff’s office nabs 2 after chase on I-95

Brack Primes

A pursuit through South Stafford resulted in arresting the driver and passenger of a vehicle, after deputies used intentional vehicle contact to end the chase safely.

On Friday, February 10 at 2:30 p.m. Deputy B.W. Gildea stopped a suspended driver in a black Chevy Monte Carlo at Warrenton Road and Interstate 95. Deputy D.R. Ludolph responded to assist, and the deputies attempted to identify an unrestrained male passenger in the front seat.

The passenger provided false identification and was instructed to exit the vehicle, police said. Instead of complying, he beseeched the driver to flee the traffic stop, police said. The driver complied with the passenger’s request and initiated a pursuit onto I-95 north.

The pursuit continued to the next exit as the suspect proceeded onto Centreport Parkway toward Route 1. Deputy Gildea used his car to try stop the fleeing car as the suspect turned onto southbound U.S. 1. The contact resulted in the Chevy spinning out and stopping.

While stopped, a woman behind the wheel showed signs of surrendering. Howver, a man in the passenger seat reached across with his foot to hit the gas and try to flee again, police said.

Deputy J.H. Truslow arrived on scene and initiated a second round of intentional contact as the suspect vehicle began driving away. Deputy Gildea adjusted his vehicle and the suspects were left with no avenue of escape. Both occupants were required to exit the vehicle, police said.

The driver was identified as Erin Brack, 37, of Stafford. She was charged with driving suspended, eluding, obstruction of justice, and possession of a controlled substance.

The passenger was identified as Derek Primes, 38, of Stafford. He was found to be wanted in Virginia Beach for a probation violation, in Chesapeake for domestic assault, credit card theft, destruction of property, and petit larceny and in Stafford for fail to appear and fail to comply with pretrial. Primes earned additional charges for possession of a controlled substance, identity theft, false identification, obstruction of justice and abduction.

Brack was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $1,500 bond while Primes was held without bond. A dog in the suspect’s vehicle was not injured and was released to an acquaintance.