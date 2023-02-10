Hard-hat holdup artist: Police seek bank robbery suspect

On Thursday, February 9, at 10:07 a.m., officers responded to the Truist Bank located at 16541 River Ridge Blvd in Woodbridge (22191) to investigate a robbery.

The investigation revealed an unknown man entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the bank on foot toward Route 1.

No weapon was seen, and no injuries were reported. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspect who was not located.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information helpful to the investigation to contact police. The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

Black male, approx. 40 years of age, 5’10”-6’0″, 180lbs

Last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, red undershirt, black pants, white shoes, black face mask, white construction helmet, and blue gloves

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcva.gov/policetip.