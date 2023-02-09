2 robbed in Manassas while trying to sell items

Police in Manassas reminded residents to meet in a well-lit area when agreeing to meet to sell an item after two people were robbed on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

More from Manassas police:

Larceny

On February 7, 2023, Manassas City Police responded to the 9000 block of Bonham Circle, in the City of Manassas, for a report of a larceny. The victim stated he agreed to meet a male subject from a Facebook ad at this location to sell him a cellphone. The victim handed the cell phone to the offender to inspect prior to purchasing, and the offender fled on foot with the cell phone.

Larceny

On February 7, 2023, Manassas City Police responded to the 9000 block of McClellan Common, in the City of Manassas, for a report of a larceny. A similar incident to the above report occurred where the victim stated he agreed to meet an unknown male from a Facebook ad at this location to sell two pairs of shoes. The victim opened his vehicle’s trunk to show the subject the shoes, and the suspect grabbed both pairs of shoes and fled on foot.

Both of these incidents are ongoing investigations, and warrants have been obtained (See attached Fugitive of the Week). Citizens must conduct these exchanges in a public, safe, and well-lit area. Manassas City Police participate in the “Safe Exchange Zone” program, where exchanges are encouraged in their headquarters parking lot.