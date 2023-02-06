Updated: 1 dead after train collides with a pick up in Haymarket

One person is dead after a train collided with a pickup in Haymarket.

From Prince William police:

Fatal Crash Investigation – On February 6 at 6:31PM, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Kapp Valley Way and James Madison Hwy. in Haymarket (20169) to investigate a single vehicle crash involving a train.

The investigation revealed the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northbound on Kapp Valley Way when the driver disregarded a posted stop sign prior to the railroad crossing and proceeded to cross over the tracks where it was then struck by a passing cargo train.

The impact of the collision caused the truck to temporarily leave the roadway and land upright several hundred feet from the railroad crossing in an easement of the railroad tracks.

Fire and rescue personnel responded and pronounced a passenger inside the truck dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was extricated from the truck and flown to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening.

No other injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

Identified:

The deceased passenger in the Chevrolet Silverado was identified as Emerson Lisandro MARTINEZ MEJIA, 26, of Manassas

The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was identified as a 42-year-old man of Manassas Park

An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported two deaths.