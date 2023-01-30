Man injured in Lake Ridge kitchen fire

On Friday, January 27, 2023, Prince William County fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 3000 block of Sunny Brook Court in Lake Ridge for a reported kitchen fire in a townhouse.

Crews arrived with the home evacuated and smoke showing. The kitchen fire was quickly confirmed and extinguished. The fire caused moderate damage. One man inside the home sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local medical facility.

No other injuries were reported. The Building Official determined the home unsafe to occupy, displacing two adults and one child, assisted by the Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be an accidental cooking fire.