Stafford deputies arrest mysterious ‘Z’ vandal

Stafford authorities said they arrested a vandal who painted Z’s around North Stafford.

On Sunday, January 22, at 5:31 p.m., Deputy E.T. Osborn responded to a vandalism call. The victim had their garage door spray painted with the letter Z.

Throughout the week, multiple Z’s would be located on homes, street signs, businesses, and even the sign outside the sheriff’s office.

On Wednesday, January 25, at 11:57 a.m. Deputy M.L. Warnick responded to a McDonald’s at 303 Town Center Boulevard. They had also been struck with the mysterious “Z.” However, they had a video of the incident.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect in his vehicle at the drive-through before defacing the property. Using the video Deputy Warnick was able to identify the suspect.

The suspect was also wanted out of Stafford for failure to appear. This morning, Deputy Warnick was able to locate the suspect and arrested him for the vandalism and his outstanding warrant.

Peter Samuel Brown, 22, is charged with nine counts of vandalism, as well as served on his outstanding warrant. He is currently being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.