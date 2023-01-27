Online picnic pavilion registration for Prince William parks

You can go online to reserve a picnic pavilion at Prince Wiliam County Parks.

The county rolled out the new online reservation system this week, and a video on how to use the system.

The Prince William County Park system is home to over 50 parks and community spaces that are available for public use year-round.

The most popular parks include Locust Shade Park near Quantico, Veterans Memorial Park in Woodbridge, and James Long Regional Park near Haymarket.

Many of these parks range from small playgrounds to large grassy fields available for open play and contain several uncovered picnic tables that can be used for free and without a reservation.

Altogethe,r the 27 pavilions in the system hosted 73,311 guests and are available to rent from April 1 through October 31, 2022. Next the parks department plans to create an online reservation system for indoor room rentals and waterpark/pool pavilion rentals.