Business Fredericksburg regional companies look to interns for help By Potomac Local News Published January 21, 2023 at 2:41PM | Updated January 25, 2023 at 9:55PM Marilynn Nguyen, 17, and Jorge Mensilla, 19, both student interns, spoke during a panel discussion at Germanna Community College on Thursday, January 19, 2023. This article is FREE to read. Please Sign In or Create a FREE Account. Thank you. Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Germanna Community College #News #Stafford County Public Schools