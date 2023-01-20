Manassas Museum expansion set to be completed by Fall 2023

The Manassas Museum has partnered with GWWO Architects to fulfil the “(Re)Imagine Your Museum” project, a major expansion effort set to be completed by Fall 2023.

This project – originally planned in 2008 – was set aside due to economic instability. Having finally begun in late 2022, the $7 million expansion effort will be completed by Fall 2023 – just in time for Manassas 150th birthday celebration.

Important elements of the expansion are increased exhibit space, community space, additional meeting rooms, and an updated courtyard for performances and community gatherings.

The Manassas Museum was initially constructed in leased space in 1974 as a temporary before relocating to its current location in 1991. The design for the original museum was provided by architect Carlton Abbott, of Carlton Abbott and Partners in Williamsburg.

Its original design’s traditional, fort-like form is meant to pay homage to the city’s agricultural and Civil War history. The front lawn serves as the city’s “town green” and has hosted many formal and informal events and activities.

According to city spokeswoman Patty Prince, a significant portion of this project’s funding comes from Mae Merchant, a late city resident. . Merchant, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 90, served in committees such as Board of The Manassas Historic Resources and Board of The Manassas Museum. She left the city $1 million to fund the expansion.

As renovations continue, Echoes, the Manassas Museum Store, has moved to a temporary location at the Railway Depot. Programs and tours will continue to be offered to keep the community updated on the progress of the development of the renovations.