Stafford Film Festival to show ‘House Boat;’ discuss films shot in county

A film festvial at Porter Library at North Stafford will celebrate the county’s spot on the of fame.

The Stafford County Museum organization will host the festival in the community Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the library, 2001 Parkway Boulevard, from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Actor, writer, and anthropologist Justin Sisk will be on had to discuss the films that made Stafford famous. The film festival will provide light refreshments and a screening of the 1958 rom-com Houseboat, starring Cary Grant and Sophia Loren., filmed in various locations in Virginia.

More information here.