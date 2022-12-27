Woman’s body found in car outside Manassas grocery store

Police found a woman’s body in a car outside a grocery store on Christmas Eve.

The car parked outside a Giant Food store in Manassas, at the Wellington Plaza shopping center at Dumfries and Wellington Roads, contained the body of a 43-year-old woman from Prince William County.

“This is an active investigation, so few details are being released. It is a Medical Examiner’s case, and no foul play is suspected at this time,” said Manassas police spokesman Brian Larkin.

Hat tip to a PLN reader for tipping us to this story. We’ll post more information when we have it.