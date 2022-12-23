Bathroom fire displaces occupants of Spotsylvania home

A fire in a bathroom displaced multiple people from a single-family home in Spotsylvania County.

The call for a structure fire went out at about 3 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, at a house in the 13000 block of Wilderness Park Drive.

According to initial information, fire crews found smoke billowing from all four sides of the split-foyer home. All occupants made it out safely.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

The home is located in the Fredericksburg-Spotsylvania National Military Park.

Recently, the acting Prince William County Fire Chief provided Christmastime fire safety tips, showing how you can avoid fires at your house this holiday season.