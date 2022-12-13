News Councilwoman Lynn Forkell Greene gives tearful goodbye, vows to keep fighting for Manassas residents, hold the city council accountable for ‘out of control spending’ By Uriah Kiser Published December 13, 2022 at 3:46PM | Updated December 13, 2022 at 5:55PM Forkell Greene and Davis Younger [Photo: Manassas City Government] This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Uriah Kiser I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now! View all posts #Locals Only #Manassas City Council #News