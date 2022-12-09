76th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade winners announced

Here are the winner’s 76th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade sponsored by Stanley Martin Homes. The parade was held Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Manassas.
The Chairman Award goes to the group that got the most votes overall. Congrats to McLean Bible Church – Prince William.
Marching Bands
- First Place: Colgan High School
- Second Place: Patriot High School
- Third Place: Gainesville High School
Dance Company
- First Place: Virginia Dance Center
- Second Place: Showcase Dance Studio
- Third Place: SpotlightDance
Cheerleading, Majorette, Step Teams
- First Place: Caporales Sansimon Vausa
- Second Place: Manassas Park High School Cheerleaders
- Third Place: Grace E. Metz Middle School Cheerleaders
Non-Profit Organization
- First Place: Divine Inspirations Center for the Arts- DICA
- Second Place: Word Alive Church International
- Third Place: American Legion Unit 10
Business Vehicles
- First Place: Move4Free Realty, LLC
- Second Place: Birmingham Green
- Third Place: The Junkluggers of Gainesville VA
Float – Other
- First Place: City of Manassas Department of Public Works and Utilities
- Second Place: Martin K Alloy Boys & Girls Club of Manassas
- Third Place: Historic Manassas, Inc.
Float – Business
- First Place: Bach to Rock
- Second Place: Skate N Fun Zone
- Third Place: Alger Sheds
Equestrian / Animals
- First Place: GAR Contractors INC
- Second Place: Peace of Mind K9
- Third Place: Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART)
Vehicle Club
- First Place: Fire & Smoke Jeep Club
- Second Place: Northern Virginia Jeepers Association
- Third Place: Bull Run AACA