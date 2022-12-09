76th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade winners announced

Here are the winner’s 76th Greater Manassas Christmas Parade sponsored by Stanley Martin Homes. The parade was held Saturday, December 3, 2022, in Manassas.

The Chairman Award goes to the group that got the most votes overall. Congrats to McLean Bible Church – Prince William.

Marching Bands

First Place: Colgan High School

Second Place: Patriot High School

Third Place: Gainesville High School

Dance Company

First Place: Virginia Dance Center

Second Place: Showcase Dance Studio

Third Place: SpotlightDance

Cheerleading, Majorette, Step Teams

First Place: Caporales Sansimon Vausa

Second Place: Manassas Park High School Cheerleaders

Third Place: Grace E. Metz Middle School Cheerleaders

Non-Profit Organization

First Place: Divine Inspirations Center for the Arts- DICA

Second Place: Word Alive Church International

Third Place: American Legion Unit 10

Business Vehicles

First Place: Move4Free Realty, LLC

Second Place: Birmingham Green

Third Place: The Junkluggers of Gainesville VA

Float – Other

First Place: City of Manassas Department of Public Works and Utilities

Second Place: Martin K Alloy Boys & Girls Club of Manassas

Third Place: Historic Manassas, Inc.

Float – Business

First Place: Bach to Rock

Second Place: Skate N Fun Zone

Third Place: Alger Sheds

Equestrian / Animals

First Place: GAR Contractors INC

Second Place: Peace of Mind K9

Third Place: Homeless Animals Rescue Team (HART)

Vehicle Club