Registration for Marine Corps Historic Half opens today

The Marine Corps Marathon Organization (MCMO) announced today that registration for the 16th Marine Corps Historic Half (MCHH) Events opens today at noon.

Marine Corps Historic Half Events include the half marathon (13.1 miles), the Semper 5ive (5 miles) and the Devil Dog Double, a combo of the two events for a total of 18.1 miles. All three events are returning to Fredericksburg, Virginia to run live and in-person on May 21, 2023. A virtual option is also available.

Participants receive a short sleeve technical shirt, a commemorative finisher medal and more.

The MCHH Events will also be a part of the Distinguished Participant Program. Now encapsulating all of MCMO’s 2023 events, dedicated runners will earn this coveted title and exclusive medal by completing one live event of the following:

Tier One: Marine Corps 17.75K on March 25

Tier Two: A Marine Corps Historic Half event (the half marathon, Semper 5ive or Devil Dog Double) on May 21

Tier Three: Quantico 12K on August 26

Tier Four: A MCM Weekend event (MCM, MCM10K or MCM50K) on October 29

Tier Five: Turkey Trot 10K on November 18

The Marine Corps Historic Half will also be part of the Semper Fidelis Challenge in 2023. Details are being finalized as MCMO is working on a new twist to this popular challenge.

MCMO revealed the full 2023 event lineup on marinemarathon.com.