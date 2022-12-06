Woodbridge woman charged with DUI after pedestrian struck

A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3 at 6 p.m., deputies responded to a pedestrian-struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango struck a teenager walking in the area.

Deputy E.E. West responded to the scene and arrested Jones for DUI. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit had been assisting Fredericksburg City Police with the Christmas Parade. The unit was able to break free from the detail and responded to conduct accident reconstruction. The juvenile was flown to Fairfax Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.