Woodbridge woman charged with DUI after pedestrian struck

DUI Arrest
A Woodbridge woman was jailed after a serious accident in Vista Woods subdivision Saturday evening. On December 3 at 6 p.m., deputies responded to a pedestrian-struck accident in the 100 block of Choptank Road. The incident is still under investigation, but the initial investigation revealed a 2000 Dodge Durango struck a teenager walking in the area.
Deputy E.E. West responded to the scene and arrested Jones for DUI. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Unit had been assisting Fredericksburg City Police with the Christmas Parade. The unit was able to break free from the detail and responded to conduct accident reconstruction. The juvenile was flown to Fairfax Hospital by helicopter with serious injuries.
Melissa Jones, 43, of Woodbridge, is charged with DUI, maiming while DUI and drinking while driving. She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond. Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Deputy R.A Weatherholtz at 540-658-4400.
Please join us in continuing to pray for the recovery of the injured juvenile.
— Stafford County Sheriff’s Office