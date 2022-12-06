Manassas to offer free carriage rides the next two Sundays

Step into a one-horse open sleigh for a ride through Historic Downtown Manassas.

Carriages will be parked at the Manassas Railroad Depot waiting to give passengers free Holiday Carriage Rides for the next two Sundays: December 11 and 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. No reservations needed. Rides are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Then walk over to the Harris Pavilion Ice Rink for a spin on the ice. Sessions are 90 minutes. The last day to skate this season is February 26, 2023.

Harris Pavilion is located at 9201 Center Street in Manassas.