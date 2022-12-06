ARTfactory to host 19th Annual ‘Off the Wall’ high school competition

Updated December 14, 2022 — The ARTfactory is pleased to present the 19th Annual Off the Wall High School Art Exhibit & Competition. This year’s exhibition features 39 student artists.

Each year the area high school students are invited to share their talent by participating in a high school art exhibit and competition sponsored by Lockheed Martin. The competition encourages student expression and creativity in a professional setting.

The exhibit includes student work in the following categories: Art & Technology, Painting/Drawing, Poetry, Wearable Art, and our newest category: Photography! Each category is adjudicated by a professional in the field.

The Open House is Saturday, January 7, 2-4 pm; Snow date: January 14, 2-4 pm.

Note: Wearable art is judged on-site after other categories have been announced. Click here to see a list of all participating students.

The gallery is open Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and is located at 9419 Battle Street in Manassas.