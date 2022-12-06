1 shot in Coverstone neighborhood near Manassas

One person was shot at a home near Manassas.

Police report the shooting occurred Tuesday, December 6, 2022, on Hiram Court in the Coverstone neighoborhood near Manassas, about 7 p.m.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body. There is a large police presence in the area.

More as we have it.