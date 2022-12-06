1 shot in Coverstone neighborhood near Manassas

One person was shot at a home near Manassas.
Police report the shooting occurred Tuesday, December 6, 2022, on Hiram Court in the Coverstone neighoborhood near Manassas, about 7 p.m.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his upper body. There is a large police presence in the area.
More as we have it.
*INCIDENT: #Shooting | #Manassas;
Officers are investigating a shooting in the 10900 block of Hiram Ct. in Manassas. One adult male was located with an upper body injury. Residents can expect a heavy police presence in the area. pic.twitter.com/76aV2Fsu5v
— Prince William County Police Department (@PWCPolice) December 7, 2022