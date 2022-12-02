Dumfries Elementary School children hang Christmas decorations at Sen. Mark Warner’s office

Christmas cheer has spread to the Senate.

Today, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-Va.) welcomed students from Dumfries Elementary School to his Capitol Hill office to kick off the holiday season with carols, milk and cookies, and decoration of the office Christmas tree. This year’s tree, a 12-foot Fraser fir, is from Mt. Rogers Tree Farm in Grayson County, Va.

The fifth-graders helped Sen. Warner decorate his tree with homemade ornaments before serenading members of his staff with classic carols such as “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

This holiday tradition has been held annually, and Sen. Warner was thrilled to once again host students following a two-year pandemic pause.