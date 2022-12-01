Those 50 and older in Fredericksburg area to receive phone calls about COVID booster

Beginning Friday, December 2, residents aged 50 and older in the Rappahannock Area Health District will receive text or voice messages reminding them they are eligible for the COVID-19 Bivalent Booster.
The health district includes Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford counties, and Fredericksburg.
Residents will only receive a message if records indicate they are eligible for but have not yet received a bivalent booster.
The message will read: “VA Dept of Health records indicate you are eligible for a COVID-19 bivalent booster. Schedule an appt at vase.vdh.virginia.gov or (877) 829-4682.”
Contact information from the resident’s immunization record will determine whether they receive a text message (for mobile numbers) or a phone call (for landlines).
Individuals do not need to wait for this notification to get a bivalent booster.
If you have questions about your eligibility to receive a bivalent booster, or believe you have been contacted in error, please contact the VDH call center for a review of your record. Call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages.