Santa Lights Manassas Friday, December 2

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will return to light the Manassas City Christmas Tree on the lawn of the Manassas Museum.

The event will begin at 5:15 p.m. with musical performances. Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive shortly after 6 p.m. after Santa lights the tree, head over for Santa and Mrs. Claus to greet all of the children and listen to their holiday wishes.

The event takes place at the city’s train station, 9500 West Street in Downtown Manassas.

The annual event heralds the start of the Christmas season in Manassas.

The Greater Manassas Chritsmas Parade begins 10 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022.