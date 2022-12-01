Manassas Christmas Parade is Saturday, December 3; floats, balloons, bands, more

The Greater Manassas Christmas Parade is 10 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022.

The two-hour event is one of the largest Christmas parades in the Washington area and is Northern Virginia’s largest. It features floats, balloons, bands, marching units, dance units, community groups, and more.

This year’s theme is “Hometown Christmas.” The parade travels down Mathis Avenue to Sudley Road, then down Center Street into Downtown Manassas.

The event draws thousands of people.

Elizabeth Gossman is the Woman of the Year. Gossman retired from the Manassas government after more than 30 years as a city planner working to revitalize Downtown Manassas.

Victor, Marlon, and Edin Esquivel are the city’s Men of the Year. The trio owns the Ashton Family Restaurant at 9920 Cockrell Road, which opened in 2001.