Fire crews douse warehouse blaze in Dumfries

Prince William County firefighters douse a blaze at an auto body shop in Dumfries. [Photo: Prince William Fire and Rescue] Prince William County firefighters douse a blaze at an auto body shop in Dumfries. [Photo: Prince William Fire and Rescue]

Prince William fire and rescue crews are investigating a building fire in Dumfries.

Crews were called to the 17000 block of Colonial Port Road where they found a fire at a large warehouse building at 2:13 a.m., Thursday, December 1.

Crews entered the warehouse and extinghished the fire. No injuries were reported.

The building, which houses an autobody shop, sustained extensive damage.

The Dumfries Building Official posted that the building was unsafe to occupy. The Fire Marshal’s investigation into the cause and origin continues.