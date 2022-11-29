Two Pit bulls attack officer, shots fired, one dog euthanized

On Monday, November 28 at 10:06 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 13900 block of Telegraph Road in Woodbridge for an initial welfare check. Upon contacting the occupant of the home, two pit bulldogs pushed past the man and charged at the officer.

The officer could move into the front yard before one of the dogs bit the officer in the hip area while the other dog latched onto the officer’s external vest. The officer discharged his department-issued firearm, striking both dogs.

The dogs fled back into the residence, where they remained housed until taken into custody by Animal Control.

Both dogs were taken to an area animal hospital where one, a two-year-old male Pit Bull mix, was later euthanized as a result of the injuries.

The other dog, a 7-month-old female Pit Bull mix, is expected to recover. The officer was treated by rescue personnel on the scene.

No additional injuries or property damage were reported.