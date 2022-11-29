Stirrup announces campaign for Delegate District 21 in Haymarket, Gainesville. He’s the second conservative to announce a run for the seat

Today, former Prince William County Supervisor John Stirrup announced his candidacy for the Virginia House of Delegates District 21.

Stirrup, a conservative, served on the Board of County Supervisors for two terms from 2004 until 2011. Stirrup left the county government and later lobbied on its behalf.

“As a 23-year resident of Prince William County, I know firsthand the challenges our County faces. We must lower our cost of living through limited government, restore excellence in our children’s education, and support law enforcement.”

He’s the second conservative candidate to announce a campaign for the seat this month. Josh Quill announced he would also run for the seat on November 14. There will likely be a Primary Election in Spring 2023.

“Prince William County needs a proven conservative in the House of Delegates, “Stirrup said. “I have dedicated years of service to the residents of Prince William County, and I will build upon my strong pro-business record on the Board of Supervisors and history of voting against tax increases.”

“Public safety and reducing crime in the County to keep our communities safe is a top priority,” Stirrup said. “To reduce crime in our Commonwealth, we must fully fund our law enforcement to keep dangerous criminals off the streets. I pledge to fight against the ‘criminals first, victims last’ mindset that has become so pervasive in the Commonwealth.”

“We must restore excellence in our children’s education. Parents’ rights are a top priority for me, and as your Delegate, I will support Governor Youngkin’s initiative to return control of your children’s education to parents.”

Town hall meetings were a hallmark of Stirrup’s tenure as supervisor. “I am proud of the superior constituent service my office provided and the 34 quarterly town hall meetings we held in the district. All constituents can expect the same level of representation from me in the House of Delegates.”

A lifelong conservative, Stirrup worked in the Reagan Administration on Capitol Hill as a Chief of Staff and was twice elected to the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

Stirrup moved to Haymarket in 1999. He and his wife, Heidi, live on a small farm north of town.

District 21, Prince William County, comprises precincts in the Gainesville and Brentsville Magisterial Districts.