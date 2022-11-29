New hours for Fredericksburg-Stafford regional landfill

There are new hours for the Rappahannock Regional Landfill. Starting Saturday, December 3, and each weekend afterward, the landfill will open one hour earlier, at 8 a.m.

Monday through Friday, the landfill will close a half hour earlier, at 4 p.m.

The landfill at 489 Eskimo Hill Road serves the residents of Stafford County and Fredericksburg city.