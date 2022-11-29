New hours for Fredericksburg-Stafford regional landfill

There are new hours for the Rappahannock Regional Landfill. Starting Saturday, December 3, and each weekend afterward, the landfill will open one hour earlier, at 8 a.m.
Monday through Friday, the landfill will close a half hour earlier, at 4 p.m.
The landfill at 489 Eskimo Hill Road serves the residents of Stafford County and Fredericksburg city.
?New Residential Hours beginning Saturday, December 3?
?Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
?Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Learn more: https://t.co/w0N2pO27yg pic.twitter.com/sJhsfSQpy2
— RBoardSTAFFRED (@RBoardSTAFFRED) November 28, 2022