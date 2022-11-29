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New hours for Fredericksburg-Stafford regional landfill

By Potomac Local News

There are new hours for the Rappahannock Regional Landfill. Starting Saturday, December 3, and each weekend afterward, the landfill will open one hour earlier, at 8 a.m.

Monday through Friday, the landfill will close a half hour earlier, at 4 p.m.

The landfill at 489 Eskimo Hill Road serves the residents of Stafford County and Fredericksburg city.

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