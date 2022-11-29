Girl, 12, charged with malicious wounding after altercation with family member



On Wednesday, November 23 at 12:47 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of Emil Court in Woodbridge to investigate a domestic with weapons.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 15-year-old female juvenile, and a family member, identified as the accused, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

During the encounter, the accused retrieved a knife and grazed the victim with the knife before a family intervened and took possession of the knife. The victim and the accused were eventually separated by another family member and the police were contacted.

Both parties reported minor injuries that were sustained during the altercation. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as a 12-year-old female juvenile, was arrested.

A 12-year-old girl is charged with malicious wounding. He court Date is pending, and she’s being Held at a juvenile shelter.