1 shot outside nail salon Dumfries-area Walmart

Update from police:

Shooting Investigation | Armed Robbery – On November 28 at 6:13PM, officers responded to the 17200 block of Wayside Dr. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting. The investigation revealed the victims, a 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old female acquaintance, were in the parking lot of a local business when they were approached by multiple masked individuals. During the encounter, the suspects demanded the victim’s property which led to a struggle. At one point, one of the suspects fired multiple rounds, which struck the male victim. The suspects then dispersed on foot and in a vehicle. Prior to police arriving on scene, the victim was driven to an area hospital where his injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. While checking the area of Wayside Dr., officers observed a man matching the description of one of the suspects exit the wooded area and get into the vehicle that matched the description provided to police. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver ignored the officer’s emergency equipment and continued driving south on Richmond Hwy. After a short distance, the vehicle turned onto Chesapeake Dr. where it struck two unoccupied parked vehicles before coming to a stop. The occupants of the vehicle continued to ignore the officer’s commands and fled on foot. A police K-9 and Fairfax County police helicopter searched the area for the suspects who were not located. Shell casings were located in the parking lot. No additional injuries or property damage were reported. The suspects were last seen wearing masks and dark-colored clothing.

Original post — One person was shot outside Queenlynails, 17189 Wayside Drive near Dumfries about 6 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2022.

Docotors at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center treated at least one patient, according to intitial information.

Those involved in the shooting fled police, who pursued them to the nearby Chesapeake Apartments on Route 1 in Woodbridge. Police used a helicopter from Fairfax County to search for the suspects.

Police arrested one person at Kirby and Clancy Drives, near the nail salon, in the Southbridge neighborhood.

The victim’s condition is unknown. Police reported finding blood and shell casings at the scene.

More on this as we have it.