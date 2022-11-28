Pedestrian struck at Route 17 & Sanford Drive taken to hospital

A pedestrian was struck tonight, in the area of Route 17 and Sanford Road.

The Stafford County Fire and Rescue Department responded to a Shell gas station to treat the unidentified patient. The intersection sits near hotels, restaurants, a Target store, and Interstate 95.

The driver who struck the victim remained on the scene.

A Stafford sheriff’s spokesman said:

The call came in around [8:50 p.m.] The driver stayed on scene. The victim is being transported as we speak.



The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, a county fire and rescue spokeswoman told Potomac Local News.

This morning, an 82-year-old woman as struck and killed in neighboring Prince William County while she was crossing Hoadly Road at Galveston Court near Woodbridge.

Prince William County police have responded to seven fatal crashes involving pedestrians since September 2022. In six of those cases, police said the victim was wearing dark clothing and was struck after sunset.