Gun store smashed, multiple firearms missing

A firearms store near Manassas was burglarized in the early morning hours of Friday, November 25, 2022.

Prince William police report:

Commercial Burglary – On November 25 at 5:41AM, officers responded to Dominion Arms located at 7253 Centreville Rd. in Manassas (20111) to investigate an alarm activation. Upon arriving at the business, officers observed broken glass to the front door. Video surveillance revealed multiple suspects approached the business before using a pickax-style tool to smash the front door and window to gain entry into the store. While inside the business, the suspects took multiple firearms before fleeing. A police K-9 searched the area for the suspects who were not located. The suspects were last seen wearing all dark-colored clothing.