Helicopter lands on I-95 on Thanksgiving Day, takes one to hospital

Rescue crews landed a helicopter on Interstate 95 on Thanksgiving Day.

A woman, who is said to be middle-aged, crashed her SUV into a jersey wall while traveling south on Interstate 95 near the Occoquan River. Multiple 911 callers reported the crash at about 4 p.m.

Prince William and Fairfax county rescue crews responded to the call and worked to pull the woman from the wreckage. The woman lost consciousness.

Once freed, they loaded her onto a helicopter that landed on the highway. The helicopter took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

Rescue crews and police worked together to stop traffic on the highway, making it safe for the helicopter to land.

It was a busy afternoon for fire and rescue crews on that stretch of the highway. Just 10 minutes before callers reported the crash near the Occoquan River, another woman hit a barrier wall while traveling on I-95 north near Prince Wiliam Parkway, about two miles from where the helicopter landed.

Rescue crews reported the woman in that crash was OK and was able to get out of her car on her own.