Fredericksburg-area traffic hot spots for Nov. 27 – Dec. 3, 2022

I-95 Northbound

Exit 130 (Route 3) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Monday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Single lane closure for Improve 95 work.

Exit 133 (Route 17) On-Ramp Closure

Monday – Thursday, Midnight – 3 a.m. Route 17 northbound ramp to enter I-95 northbound will close. Drivers will be detoured to continue north on Route 17 then use the on-ramp to southbound I-95 then use the loop ramp from Route 17 southbound to enter I-95 northbound. Click here for online detour map.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled at mile markers 134-136 for the Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – All lanes open

I-95 Southbound

Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Exit 133 (Route 17)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. Lane closures are scheduled at mile markers 135-134 for the Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – Double lane closure

Midnight – 3 a.m. Full traffic stops for up to 30-minute intervals

4:30 a.m. – Two lanes open, single lane closure remains

10 a.m. – All lanes open

Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure in same area for Express Lanes work.

Exit 133 (Route 17) to Exit 130 (Route 3)

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m., Thursday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure on the through lanes for Improve 95 work.

Exit 143 (Garrisonville)

Tuesday – Saturday, 9 p.m. – 10 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Single lane closure for 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.

Stafford County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Lane closures and shoulder closures for utility work between Dairy Lane and Rumford Road.

Route 17 Northbound and Southbound

Monday – Thursday, Midnight – 3 a.m. Intermittent full traffic stops on Route 17 at the I-95 overpasses for traffic signal work. Each stop may last up to 30 minutes at a time.

Route 17 Northbound

Sunday – Friday, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.

Route 17 Southbound

Sunday – Friday, 8 p.m. – 7 a.m. and Friday – Saturday, 10 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating single lane closures between Sanford Drive and Short Street for Improve 95 construction.

Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Tuesday – Thursday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 610 at the bridges over I-95 for repairs.

Pavement Markings

Monday – Tuesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday, 7 a.m. – Noon. Mobile operation with single lane closures for pavement markings at the following intersections:

Route 218 and Route 604

Route 616 and Route 662

Route 608 and Route 628

Route 646 and Route 1432

Route 612 and Route 755

Route 612 and Route 662

Route 612 and Route 613

Route 616 and Route 612

Spotsylvania County

Route 1 near Mudd Tavern Road

Wednesday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mobile operation with a single lane closure on Route 1 northbound and southbound near Mudd Tavern Road and Route 607 for pavement work.

Pavement Markings

Monday – Wednesday, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Mobile operation with single lane closures for pavement markings at the following intersections:

Route 601 and Route 608

Route 605 and Route 617

Route 613 and Route 694

Route 610 and Route 616

Route 608 and Route 612 and Route 608