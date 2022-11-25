Flames shoot through roof of home on Thanksgiving

Just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 24, Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a reported structure in the 900 block of Belle Plains Road.

First arriving units marked on scene approximately 10 minutes later and found flames from the roof of a large, two-story single-family home. Crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes. Extensive overhaul operations were required on the roof, and rural water operations were utilized to bring water to the scene.

The home was occupied by 14 people at the time of the fire, one of which was the homeowner. The fire was first discovered by a neighbor who alerted the occupants.

All occupants were evacuated before the arrival of units, and none reported injuries. Smoke alarms were present at the time of the fire. The single resident of the home declined the assistance of the American Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Units were assisted on the scene by the Fredericksburg Fire Department, Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, and King George Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services.