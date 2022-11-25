Charbroiled: Fire breaks out for second time at Burger King

Updated 11:30 a.m. November 28 — Fire crews doused a blaze at a Burger King on Garrisonville Road this morning.

It’s the second fire at the North Stafford fast-food restaurant in as many years.

Just after 8 a.m. on Friday, November 25, Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched to a reported structure at the Burger King located in the 200 block of Garrisonville Road.

First arriving units marked on scene approximately two minutes later and found smoke and fire coming from the vent on the roof of a single-story restaurant. Crews brought the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes.

The fire was first discovered by an employee of the restaurant. The restaurant was occupied by four employees at the time of the fire, no patrons were present, and no injuries were reported. All occupants were evacuated before the arrival of the units.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Units were assisted on the scene by Quantico Fire and Emergency Services.

The restaurant was open the day after the fire.

On Thursday, August 19, 2021, Stafford County fire and rescue crews doused a grease fire at the same restaurant. No one was injured.

The restaurant was closed for months following the blaze.

According to a Stafford County spokesman, the restaurant passed all its inspections to reopen open on October 15, 2021.