Fun Land to erect drop tower, 1 of 2 new rides planned for the Fredericksburg park

Fun Land in Central Park is on track to open two new rides.

Fun Land General Manager Clint Novak announced the park in Fredericksburg would build a 40-foot tall drop tower on its campus. The ride, called the “Patriot Plunge” seats up to 12 people.

Novak made the announcement while attending the IAAPA amusement industry trade show in Orlando last week.

Construction has already begun and is taking place at the same time work is underway to build “The Flip Side,” a pendulum that will offer gravity-defying hang time while spinning riders around and is similar to Delirium at Kings Dominion in Doswell.

The rides should open by Spring 2023.

“The grand opening of both rides will be in early March, but we will be opening both rides on select weekends depending on temperature as a preview to the guests,” Novak told PLN.

The drop tower addition is a surprise announcement for Fun Land fans. Novak announced the addition of the drop tower a a year ago. However, Fun Land reversed course earlier this year and said it had abandoned plans for the new rider, blaming cost increases and a prolonged permitting process.

Fun Land also plans to open Tailgaters Sports Grill by Spring 2024. The menu will feature many items found at the Tailgaters at the Fun Land in Fairfax, including burgers, pizza, chicken sandwiches, beer, and wine.

The park opened the state’s first multi-level go-kart track in 2019.

Fun Land of Fredericksburg sits at 1351 Central Park Boulevard in Fredericksburg. The park’s hours vary by section, and so do the special events, so you’re encouraged to check the park’s online calendar before you go.