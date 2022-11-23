Female pedestrian struck near Battlefield High School

Rescue crews flew a pedestrian to Fairfax Inova Hospital after she was struck by a car.

According to initial reports, the victim, a female was struck by a car at the intersection of Route 15 and Graduation Drive near Battlefield High School at about 7:50 a.m.

The victim suffered what appeared to be head injuries and was loaded onto a helicopter that landed in the parking lot of the high school, which then took her to a hospital.

According to initial reports, multiple cars were involved in the crash, and the driver who struck the pedestrian remained at the scene when police arrived.

Prince William County Public Schools are closed today for Thanksgiving break. We’ll update this post with new information as we get it.

Last night, in a separate incident, a pedestrian was struck and seriously injured near Manassas.

Route 15 at Graduation Drive is a deadly intersection. Last year, two 13-year-old boys were killed while crossing Route 15, a four-lane thoroughfare linking Route 19 in Gainesville to Maryland.

The first fatal crash in 2021 occurred in January, when the victim was struck twice while attempting to cross the road. Rescue crews pronounced him dead on the scene.

The second fatal crash that year occurred in Ocotober, when another 13-year-old boy attempted to cross Route 15 and was sturck and killed by a van.