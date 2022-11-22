Staffordboro Boulevard Sidewalk Project hearing Dec. 5

The Stafford County Department of Capital Projects will host a location and design public hearing about the Staffordboro Boulevard Sidewalk Project. The meeting will take place on Monday, December 5, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Anne E. Moncure Elementary School, 120 Juggins Road; Stafford, VA 22556.

Citizens are invited to see the proposed improvements for the section of Staffordboro Boulevard that extends from Juggins Road Connector to Pike Place (SR-2278) in Stafford County. Specific improvements include constructing a five-foot sidewalk, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) sidewalk ramps, marked crosswalks, drainage improvements and road resurfacing.

For details on the project, visit the project page at: www.staffordcountyva.gov/staffordboro.

Submit written or verbal comments at the meeting or by Thursday, December 15, 2022, to Khapel Akbari, Project Manager. Mail to Stafford County, PO Box 339; Stafford, VA 22555-0339 or email [email protected]. Please reference “Staffordboro Boulevard Sidewalk Public Comment” in the subject heading.

If you need special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact the Project Manager at 540-658-4506.