Winterfest at Kings Dominion begins November 25

The WinterFest event at Kings Dominion is one of the area’s most popular, immersive holiday celebrations. Beginning November 25 and open select evenings through January 1, 2023, WinterFest will transform the park into a wonderland adorned with millions of holiday lights, nearly 1,000 Christmas trees, and festive décor displayed throughout the park.

The iconic 315-tall Eiffel Tower will be transformed into a 300-foot-tall Christmas tree, and the well-known International Street fountains will become a large, ice-skating plaza known as Snowflake Lake.

Each night of the event, the WinterFest Wonderland Parade will provide an experience brimming with displays, performances, and decorated holiday floats with themes such as gingerbread houses, wrapped gift boxes, and toy trains. More than 100 singers and dancers will join the procession to perform on the parade route, and Santa Claus will join the Christmas festivities.

Children can take pictures with Santa or decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus. Guests can also ice skate on the park’s transformed International Street Fountain and reserve horse-drawn carriage rides throughout the park. In addition, more than 20 rides will be open, including Twisted Timber and Dominator rollercoasters, the 105-year-old carousel, the Americana Ferris Wheel, and several attractions in the Planet Snoopy area of the park.

There will be Christmas-themed shows throughout the park. These include Four Drummers Drumming, Jingle Jazz, Cool Yule Christmas, The Mistletones, The Kris Kringles, Tinker’s Toy Factory, and a Peanuts’ Guide to Christmas.

There will be festive flavors, including gingerbread and peppermint funnel cake, cranberry orange turkey legs, stuffed cupcakes, and pumpkin pie. Shoppers can hunt for gifts crafted by local artists at Artisan Alley and browse for unique finds at the North Pole Mercantile and Sugar Plum Sweets.

On New Year’s Eve, December 31, 2022, a family-friendly celebration will feature live entertainment, fireworks at midnight, and more. New Year’s Eve is included with WinterFest admission or a 2022 or 2023 gold season pass.

Daily admission tickets to Kings Dominion’s Winterfest are $30 each. The event is included at no additional charge for gold season pass holders.

Kings Dominion is at 16000 Theme Park Way in Doswell, Va.