OmniRide Thanksgiving week changes: Express buses to Pentagon, no service Thursday

This week, OmniRide buses from Prince William and Stafford counties and Manassas will serve the Pentagon only.
Once there, riders may transfer to Metro to continue to their destinations. The change is temporary, lasts only through Wednesday, and comes during Thanksgiving week.
OmniRide Express buses won’t operate Thursday or Friday, Nov. 24 and 25, 2022.
OmniRide Local buses won’t operate Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Regular service will resume the next day.
More from OmniRide:
Monday, November 21 to Wednesday, November 23 OmniRide Express routes that serve D.C. buses will only operate to and from the Pentagon.
In the AM, buses will pick up riders according to published schedules but all routes that would normally serve D.C. instead will terminate at the Pentagon.
In the PM, OmniRide Express trips that would originate in D.C. will instead start at the Pentagon. Trips will start at the Pentagon at the same time they are scheduled to start from their last DC timepoint. The last trips will leave the Pentagon at 7:30pm.
These routes will be affected:
• Dale City – Washington (D-100)
• Dale City – Navy Yard (D-300)
• Lake Ridge – Washington (L-100)
• Montclair (MC)
• South Route 1 (RS)
• Manassas (601)
• Gainesville – Washington (611)
• Gainesville – Navy Yard (612)
• Stafford – Washington (543)
(The Pentagon can be accessed through the Metro’s Blue line. Once at the Pentagon, follow signage to the bus bays.)
Rosslyn/Ballston, Mark Center, Crystal City, and Tysons Express routes will run according to published schedules.
Riders will pay regular fares.
In honor of the Thanksgiving holiday, OmniRide Express buses will not operate on Thursday and Friday.