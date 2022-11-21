OmniRide Thanksgiving week changes: Express buses to Pentagon, no service Thursday

This week, OmniRide buses from Prince William and Stafford counties and Manassas will serve the Pentagon only.

Once there, riders may transfer to Metro to continue to their destinations. The change is temporary, lasts only through Wednesday, and comes during Thanksgiving week.

OmniRide Express buses won’t operate Thursday or Friday, Nov. 24 and 25, 2022.

OmniRide Local buses won’t operate Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Regular service will resume the next day.

More from OmniRide: