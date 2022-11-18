2 reports of law enforcement officers assaulted

Prince William police today report two instances of assault and battery on law enforcement officers.

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] | Falsely Summoning Law Enforcement – On November 17 at 3:07PM, officers responded to a residence located in the 14700 block of Birchdale Ave. in Woodbridge (22193) to investigate the report of a domestic-in-progress. Upon arriving at the residence, officers made contact with a 40-year- old male resident and determined there was no active domestic between the caller, identified as the accused, and the resident. While investigating the incident, officers determined a separate incident occurred earlier in the day where the accused struck the male resident. When officers attempted to take her into custody, the accused actively resisted and refused to follow officer’s commands. Officers quickly secured the accused and as they were escorting her to the police vehicle she kneed an officer. The accused was resecured, and no injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Pamela Lynn GOSS, was arrested.

Arrested on November 17:

Pamela Lynn GOSS, 37, of 14716 Birchdale Ave. in Woodbridge

Charged with assault & battery on LEO, falsely summoning law enforcement, and domestic assault & battery Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond

Assault & Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer [LEO] – On November 18 at 1:51AM, officers were in the area of Richmond Hwy. and Dale Blvd. in Woodbridge (22191) when they observed a vehicle traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Richmond Hwy. The vehicle had stopped on Richmond Hwy. near Beacon Ridge Dr. where officers made contact with the driver, identified as the accused, and determined he was intoxicated. When officers attempted to take the accused into custody, he actively resisted and refused to follow the officer’s commands. After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody without further incident. During the struggle the accused stomped on an officer’s foot and spat on the officer. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Nathan Lamont ACKLES, was arrested.

Arrested on November 18: [No Photo Available]

Nathan Lamont ACKLES, 27, of 16926 Porters Inn Dr. in Dumfries Charged with assault & battery on LEO, obstruction of justice, driving under the influence, unreasonable refusal, and driving on revoked license

Court Date: Pending | Bond: Held WITHOUT Bond