News Metal detectors: Prince William ‘closely watching’ Manassas security improvements By Potomac Local News Published November 15, 2022 at 11:00AM | Updated August 13, 2024 at 6:28PM Photo: Prince William County Public Schools This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Potomac Local News View all posts #Crime #Locals Only #Manassas City Public Schools #News #Prince William County Public Schools