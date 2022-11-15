Turkeys & Toys Food Drive; food ‘at least 10 percent more expensive’

The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank will distribute food and toys for its second-annual Turkeys and Toys Food Drive.

The event takes place this Saturday, December 10, outside Fredericksburg Nationals / Virginia Credit Union Stadium in Fredericksburg. It’s a drive-through event that makes it easy for recipients to pick up items.

Inflation has been a factor for the food bank and hungry families in our area, said Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank president Dan Maher.

Maher says:

1) Turkeys are a traditional holiday food that many families want for their Christmas meal and this distribution helps provide turkeys to those who otherwise might not be able to afford a turkey for their Christmas meal. Turkey also tends to provide leftovers to allow families to eat multiple meals from it. 2) This is our second year conducting this drive. 3) The event costs approximately $15,000 to $20,000 4) Individuals can volunteer or make monetary donations by using our website fredfood.org and businesses can help by being a monetary sponsor of the event to get some acknowledgment in marketing materials 5) The food costs have grown substantially for food banks just as they have for individual consumers. Many items are at least 10 percent more expensive this year.