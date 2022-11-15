Dollar Tree disrobing: police search for suspect

Prince William police report an indecent exposure that occurred on November 14 at 3:15 p.m.

Officers responded to a Dollar Tree located at 14610 Lee Highway in Gainesville (20155) to investigate an indecent exposure. The investigation revealed an unknown man approached and exposed himself to a female employee in the business.

The employee yelled at the man, who then left the store and got into a dark-colored Toyota vehicle. No injuries or physical contact occurred between the employee and the man.

The suspect was only described as a Hispanic male in his mid-to-late 20’s, wearing a jacket and beanie-style cap.