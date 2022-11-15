Cops nab suspected Manassas serial burglar

At 1 a.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, Manassas City Police received information regarding the location of a wanted subject, Zaki Kaliq Scott , of Manassas, who is believed to be responsible for several larcenies in Manassas City and Prince William County over the course of the last several weeks. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency from several locations including:

10100 block of Hastings Drive – Shell Station

10200 block of Dumfries Road – McDonalds

8900 block of Godwin Drive – 7-Eleven

When Police approached Scott in the 9200 block of Park Avenue, he fled on foot and was apprehended by officers without incident.

Scott is believed to be responsible for several other larcenies. Anyone with information related to these events is encouraged to contact Manassas City Police at 703-257-8000.

Zaki Scott, 26, of Manassas. is charged with three counts of petit larceny/Possession of narcotics Schedule I. His court date is pending and he was held without bond.