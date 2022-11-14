Robber pulls dinner from Pizza Hut freezer, cooks, police said

On November 12 at 11:01 p.m., officers responded to the Pizza Hut

located at 8263 Shoppers Square in near Manassas to investigate a robbery.

The investigation revealed the accused walked into the store and past the service counter towards the kitchen area. While in the kitchen, the accused retrieved food items from the freezer and began cooking them before lifting up his shirt and revealing a knife to an employee.

The accused then took the unpaid food items and left the business. While in the parking lot, the accused brandished the knife toward another employee who attempted to confront the accused. No injuries were reported.

A police K-9 and helicopter assistance from Fairfax County police searched the area for the accused, who was not located. The accused was known to the employees.

David Obed Melara, of 189 Old Centreville Road in Manassas Park, was located and taken into custody without incident the next day.

His court date is pending, and he was held without bond.