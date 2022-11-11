E-ZPass Express Lanes operator gives $25,000 to community college

Transurban, the operator of the E-ZPass Express Lanes on Interstate 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes, will contribute $25,000 to the Northern Virginia Community College Educational Foundation (NOVA Foundation), the non-profit arm of Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA).

The funds will create a dedicated military and veteran fund as part of the Student Success Fund. NOVA is among the largest community colleges in the nation with six campuses serving more than 4,000 enrolled veteran and military students across Transurban’s Express Lanes system.

The NOVA Foundation provides financial support in the form of emergency grants and scholarships for academically successful students facing financial hardship stemming from healthcare, transportation, housing, and other basic needs. Transurban’s financial contributions to the fund will specifically support veteran and military affiliated students who face financial challenges while working towards graduation, reducing disruption to their continuous education.

“For more than 10 years Transurban’s focus has been to strengthen the communities along the corridors in which we operate,” said Mike Discenza, chief financial officer for Transurban North America. “With one of the largest populations of veteran, military and government families in the nation calling Northern Virginia home, Transurban honors their service to our country and is committed to supporting their education and transition to the civilian work force.”

“Congratulations to Transurban for 10 years of transportation innovation in Northern Virginia,” said Kelly Persons, executive director of the NOVA Educational Foundation. “This partnership and investment are a testament to recognize the sacrifice of NOVA’s veteran and military-affiliated students during National Veterans and Military Families Month.”

Opened in 2012, the 495 Express Lanes delivered the first dynamically priced high-occupancy toll lanes in the nation as a public-private partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). The lanes expanded into today’s 53-mile system across 495, 95 and 395, with a combined 12.5 miles of extensions underway on the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension and 495 Northern Extension.